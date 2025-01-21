76ers vs. Nuggets prediction: Odds, how to watch, best bets, recent trends, and stats for January 21

It’s Tuesday, January 21, and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-26) and the Denver Nuggets (26-16) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The surging Nuggets have climbed into 4th place in the Western Conference while the 76ers continue to flounder currently sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Philly has lost 6 in a row. Sunday they lost in Milwaukee, 123-109, to the Bucks. No Joel Embiid expected tonight. Nikola Jokic is playing like the MVP he is for Denver averaging nearly a triple double for the season. He leads the Nuggets in scoring (30.1), rebounding (13.2), and assists (9.9). Denver has won 6 of its last 7 games.

The 76ers are currently 9-13 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Nuggets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for 76ers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: 76ers (+588), Nuggets (-870)

76ers (+588), Nuggets (-870) Spread: Nuggets -13.5

Nuggets -13.5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 113.02, and the Nuggets 120.05.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s 76ers vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +13.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +13. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The 76ers have lost 3 straight and 5 of their last 6 games on the road

Each of the 76ers’ last 5 road games with the Nuggets have stayed UNDER the Total

The 76ers have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Nuggets have won 7 of their last 9 games

