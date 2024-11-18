Bucks vs Rockets Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets meet up for the first of a double-header on NBA TNT.

The Houston Rockets have won five straight games and are 10-4 but road underdogs at Milwaukee. The Rockets are playing its second night of a road back-to-back, the third game in four days, and the fifth contest in seven days, so this should be a significant fatigue spot.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an OT win versus Detroit (127-120), then a loss to Charlotte (115-114). Both games featured some foul calls at the end that were sent to the NBA, so Milwaukee has been hot-headed, to say the least when it comes to officiating. Despite being 4-9 on the season, Milwaukee is a home favorite and has a rest advantage.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Rockets @ Bucks

● Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

● Time: 8:00 PM ET

● Site: Fiserv Forum

● City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Rockets @ Bucks

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (-158), Houston Rockets (+124)

● Spread: Milwaukee -2.5

● Total: 224.0

Probable starting lineups for Milwaukee and Houston

· Milwaukee Bucks (4-9)

PG Damian Lillard is probable (concussion)

SG AJ Green -- Khris Middleton is out

SF Taurean Prince

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

· Houston Rockets (10-4)

PG Fred VanVleet

SG Jalen Green

SF Dillon Brooks

PF Jabari Smith Jr

C Alperen Sengun

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets @ Bucks

Milwaukee is 4-8-1 ATS this season, ranking fourth-worst.

Houston is 9-5 ATS this season, ranking tied-seventh best.

Milwaukee is 8-5 to the Under, the third-best Under mark.

Houston is 7-6-1 to the Under, ranking seventh-best to the Under.

Milwaukee is 2-2-1 ATS as a home favorite.

Houston is 1-1 ATS as a road underdog.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 33.7 points per game in November with four games of 30-plus points.

Damian Lillard has scored 14 and 19 points in his last two games.

Fred VanVleet scored at least 15 points in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Rockets @ Bucks

Highest Point Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 30.5 Points

Damian Lillard O/U 23.5 Points

Jalen Green O/U 19.5 Points

Alperen Sengun O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Alperen Sengun O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Bobby Portis O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Jabar Smith O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Damian Lillard O/U 6.5 Assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 6.5 Assists

Fred VanVleet O/U 6.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Rockets @ Bucks

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Milwaukee Bucks to handle business versus the Houston Rockets:

“Milwaukee has had some rough calls at the end of their contests over the past two games but is probably getting Damian Lillard back from a concussion.

The Bucks are -2.5 point favorites despite facing a Rockets team that has won five straight. The Rockets have beaten the Pistons, Wizards, Bulls, and Clippers twice, so not that impressive but still, five straight dubs. Three of those games were at home and the previous game was at Chicago, a 143-107 blowout win.

Considering four of those five wins came by 8 or more points, this line of Houston +2.5 is extra fishy. Houston lost 129-118 last year at Milwaukee and I think something similar happens here tonight.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Houston, the third game in four days, and five games in seven days, so not an ideal spot for the Rockets to win. I like the Bucks -2.5 and on the ML.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Rockets and the Bucks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Milwaukee on the ML (-158)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Milwaukee -2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 224.0 points

