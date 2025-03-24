Bulls vs. Nuggets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 24

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The Chicago Bulls (31-40) and Denver Nuggets (45-27) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The Bulls are 9th in the East, and the Nuggets are 3rd in the West. Both teams are playing good basketball and are vying for better playoff positioning.

The Bulls are currently 18-18 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Nuggets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Nuggets live today



Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bulls vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Bulls (+145), Nuggets (-172)

Spread: Nuggets -4

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 117.68, and the Nuggets 119.76.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bulls vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Nuggets -3.5…

Thomas: “This is a stone-cold pass for me until we get the status of Nikola Jokic tonight. However, I have a strong lean towards the Nuggets. If he’s in the game, I’d imagine the line closes around 4.5. If you are a believer in his availability tonight, you will get at least a point of value on him tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Nuggets on Monday



The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Over is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last 5 games

The Bulls have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)