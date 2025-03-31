Bulls vs. Thunder Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 31

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Chicago Bulls (33-41) and Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Bulls have won seven of their last 10 games. They have moved into the ninth position on the Eastern Conference.

The Thunder have the best record in the NBA and have won nine straight games.

The Bulls are currently 19-18 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Thunder have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Thunder live today



Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Bulls (+690), Thunder (-1087)

Spread: Thunder -15

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 118.55, and the Thunder 126.37.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bulls vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards the under on Coby White 24.5 points…

Thomas: “White is in a tough matchup tonight. The Thunder give up the fewest points to point guards this season.

This bet is not for the faint of heart. White has scored at least 25 points in eight of his last 10 games.

With a defensive assignment against Lu Dort, it could be a long night for White.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +15.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +15. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Thunder on Monday



The Bulls have won 7 of their last 10 games as an underdog

The Bulls’ last 4 road games have gone over the Total

The Bulls have covered in 9 of their last 11 road games

The Bulls have covered in 20 of their 37 road games this season



