Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 3

It’s Friday, January 3, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-4) and Dallas Mavericks (20-14) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Cleveland is riding a 4-game road winning streak. The Cavs won in LA against the Lakers on New Year’s Eve 122-110 behind 27 points from Jarrett Allen. The Mavs are struggling without Luke Doncic losing most recently on New Year’s Day 110-99 in Houston to the Rockets.

The Cavaliers are currently 12-3 on the road with a point differential of +12, while the Mavericks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Mavericks live today

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm EST

Site: American Airlines Center

City: Dallas, TX

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers (-244), Dallas Mavericks (+200)

Spread: Cavaliers -7

Over/Under: 228.5 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 116.38, and the Mavericks 113.25.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Cavs to keep rolling: Cleveland Cavaliers -7

“The Cavs continue their impressive campaign with a comfortable win over the undermanned Mavs, fair with available players is closer to -9 by my numbers.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Mavericks on Friday

· The Cavaliers have won 5 of their last 6 on the road, while the Mavericks have lost 4 of 5 overall

· The OVER is 7-3 in the Cavaliers’ last 10 games

· The Mavericks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games

· The Mavericks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

