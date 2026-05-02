Celtics vs 76ers – Game 7 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 2

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are set for a Game 7 at TD Garden. The 76ers won Game 6 in Philadelphia, 106-93, giving the 76ers two straight wins in the series. Once down 3-1, the 76ers have tied the series up 3-3.

With Joel Embiid back in the lineup for Philadelphia, Boston has struggled from three. The Celtics are settling for more outside shots and have now posted 28% and 29% from three over the past two games. When Boston has won in this series, they’ve made 41.7% of their three-pointers compared to 27.7% in the three losses, which has been the difference. The Celtics also average 119.7 points per game in their playoff wins versus 95.7 in their losses.

The 76ers have had elite defensive showings over the past two games and are one win away from completing the 3-1 comeback. Philadelphia has the second-best turnover percentage and third-best defensive net rating over the last two games of the 16 playoff teams. The 76ers are now 2-1 with Embiid in the lineup as he’s averaged 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over 35.7 minutes per game.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Time: 7:40 PM EST

7:40 PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: NBC Sports / Peacock

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-290), Philadelphia 76ers (+235)

Boston Celtics (-290), Philadelphia 76ers (+235) Spread: Celtics -7.5

Celtics -7.5 Total: 205.5 points

This game opened Celtics -8.5 with the Total set at 207.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (probable)

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Sam Hauser

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (abdomen) is PROBABLE for Game 7

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics

Boston ranks third best in the NBA with a 51-37 ATS mark

Boston is an NBA-best 57-31 to the Under

Boston is 29-15 to the Under as the home team, ranking second best

Boston is 24-20 ATS at home

Philadelphia is 26-18 ATS as the road team, ranking third best

Philadelphia is 13-13 ATS and 10-16 on the ML as a road underdog

Philadelphia is 48-41 ATS

Philadelphia is 48-41 to the Under and 24-20 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 205.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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