Celtics vs. Grizzlies Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 31

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Boston Celtics (55-19) and Memphis Grizzlies (44-30) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Celtics continue to play great basketball. They have won eight straight games and nine of their last 10. Jayson Tatum is back from injury, but the Celtics may be without Jaylen Brown.

The Grizzlies are finally back to being a healthy squad. However, the biggest news comes from the head coach vacancy. Taylor Jenkins was relieved of his duties over the weekend. It was a move that caused a big stir, because the Grizzlies are fifth in the Western Conference.

The Celtics are currently 31-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Grizzlies have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Celtics vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Celtics (-189), Grizzlies (+156)

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 118.97, and the Grizzlies 116.62.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Celtics vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Celtics -5…

Thomas: “When the Grizzlies appoint a new head coach, that will be the game to take them. Not tonight. The Grizzlies are a team that, despite being 5th in the Western Conference, is on a bad run of form.

This Celtics team is great offensively and defensively. It’s a match-up nightmare for the Grizzlies, too.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Grizzlies on Monday



The Celtics have won their last 7 road games, while the Grizzlies have lost 6 of their last 8

The Under is 42-33 in the Celtics’ road games and the Grizzlies’ home games combined this season

The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Celtics have won 17 of their last 20 games on the road



