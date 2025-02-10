Celtics vs. Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Boston Celtics (37-16) and Miami Heat (25-25) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Boston arrives in Miami following a resounding 131-104 win in Manhattan against the Knicks. Jayson Tatum had 40 points to pace the Celtics. Boston has now won five of their last six games. Andrew Wiggins is slated to make his debut for the Heat tonight with the expectation he will help the Heat secure the Southeast Division and help lead them on a substantial run in the playoffs.

The Celtics are currently 21-6 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Celtics vs. Heat live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Game odds for Celtics vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Celtics (-227), Heat (+186)

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 111.91, and the Heat 109.04.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Celtics vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at -5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Heat on Monday

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Celtics’ last 3 road trips to the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Celtics have failed to cover in 20 of their 36 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games

