Celtics vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Boston Celtics (58-20) and New York Knicks (50-28) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Celtics are currently 32-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Knicks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 3-0 against New York this season with a 27-point win at MSG.

New York has won two straight and five of the past six games, while Boston is 11-1 over the last 12 games and on a two-game winning streak as well.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Celtics vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Celtics (-131), Knicks (+110)

Spread: Celtics -2

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 111.07, and the Knicks 110.02.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Celtics vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks to win:

“I was surprised to see the Knicks as slight favorites, but Boston is dealing with injuries and inconsistencies in the lineup, so I shouldn’t be as shocked. Jalen Brunson returned and the Knicks likely have a newfound confidence. A win at MSG over the Knicks would be monumental for this team entering the postseason, so it’s Knicks ML or pass for me, especially since Boston is 3-0 versus New York this season.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Celtics are on a 3-game win streak at the Knicks

The Knicks’ last 3 home games have stayed under the Total

The Celtics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games as a road favorite

The Celtics have won 18 of their last 20 games on the road

