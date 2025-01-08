Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the Los Angeles Clippers (20-16) and the Denver Nuggets (20-15) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Los Angeles has lost three of their last four. Monday night they lost a squeaker in Minnesota 108-106. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 25 in the loss. Nikola Jokic sat out last night in Denver’s 118-106 loss to Boston. Russell Westbrook poured in 26 and pulled down 9 boards in the defeat.

The Clippers are currently 8-10 on the road with a point differential away from LA of +3.2, while the Nuggets have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details for Clippers vs. Nuggets today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Game odds for Clippers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: LA Clippers (-135), Denver Nuggets (+114)

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Over/Under: 226.5 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 113.97, and the Nuggets 112.67.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Clippers vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is siding with the visitors tonight: LA Clippers -2

“Very tricky spot for the Nuggets who performed admirably in a shorthanded spot Tuesday but are now forced into a difficult matchup Wednesday.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the MVP favorite tonight: Nikola Jokic OVER 19.5 Rebounds + Assists (-125)

“Jokic had the night off against the Celtics, so given the second night of a back-to-back, we can expect a higher usage for Jokic. Four different Nuggets played 33 or more minutes last night and Jokic is coming off four straight games of 19 or more rebounds and assists before his illness. I like this spot for Jokic to fill the stat sheet.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 226.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

4 of the Nuggets’ last 5 home matchups against the Clippers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

