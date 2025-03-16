Hawks vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 16

It’s Sunday, March 16, and the Atlanta Hawks (32-35) and Brooklyn Nets (22-45) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Hawks are currently 15-17 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. These teams met in the season opener and Atlanta won 120-116.

Brooklyn is 1-10 over the last 11 games and has dropped three straight games. Atlanta is 4-1 over the past five games and five of the last seven games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Nets live today

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hawks (-229), Nets (+189)

Spread: Hawks -6

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 116.59, and the Nets 113.46.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hawks vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hawks to cover against the Nets:

“Atlanta has been the much-better team as of late and with the Nets barely losing to the Celtics last night making a second-half push, this is a Hawks or pass spot for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Nets on Sunday

The Nets have lost 3 straight games as an underdog

The Under is 18-14 in the Nets’ home games this season

The Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Hawks have won 5 of their last 7 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

