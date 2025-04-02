Heat vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 2

It’s Wednesday, April 2, and the Miami Heat (34-41) and Boston Celtics (56-19) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Heat are currently 15-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Boston has won all three meetings versus Miami this season by double-digits.

The Celtics have won nine straight games entering this matchup, while the Heat are on a five-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Game odds for Heat vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (+425), Celtics (-578)

Spread: Celtics -11

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 105.95, and the Celtics 111.69.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover:

“Both teams are on winning streaks and while Miami earning five consecutive wins might be surprising, it isn’t really when you look at who they beat. Miami has beaten Charlotte, Golden State, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington in that stretch. Boston is superior to those squads and I think the double-digit spread implies that. It’s Boston or pass for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Celtics have won 13 of their last 20 home games

The Heat’s last 3 versus the Celtics have stayed under the Total

The Heat have covered in their last 5 games

The Heat have covered as an underdog 3 times in a row

