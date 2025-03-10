Jazz vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Utah Jazz (15-49) and Boston Celtics (46-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Jazz are currently 7-25 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Celtics have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings between Utah and Boston.

Utah is coming off a four-point loss to Philadelphia last night and is on a five-game losing streak. Boston is on a four-game winning streak and this is the sixth out of seven-straight home games for the Celtics.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Celtics live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Jazz (+893), Celtics (-1587)

Spread: Celtics -17

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 112.64, and the Celtics 121.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Jazz vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover and the first half Team Total Over for Boston versus Utah:

“Utah is 8-4 ATS over the past 12 games, but they are 4-7 ATS with no rest and 3-8 on the ML. This is a tough spot going to Boston to face a Celtics team that will likely gas them up early and cruise for a majority of the game. Boston has covered four straight games and will likely rest a player or two, so you will get a better number on the spread closer to tip-off. I like the Celtics Team Total Over 61.5 as the best bet in this game.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +17.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Celtics on Monday

The Celtics have won 14 of their last 17 games, while the Jazz have lost 9 in 11

The Total went under in 35 of the Celtics’ 64 games this season

The Celtics have covered in 7 of their last 10 home games

The Celtics have won their last 4 games at home, while the Jazz have lost 8 of their last 10

