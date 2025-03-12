Jazz vs. Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 12

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Utah Jazz (15-50) and Memphis Grizzlies (41-24) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Jazz are in the ultimate #FailForFlagg campaign right now. They have lost six straight and have the second-worst record in the NBA. If they win the NBA Draft Lottery and earn the No.1 overall pick, there is no doubt they will be taking Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.

The Grizzlies have picked it up lately, winning three straight games. They are still 12 games back from the West-leading Thunder.

The Jazz are currently 7-26 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Jazz (+606), Grizzlies (-901)

Spread: Grizzlies -13

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 120.58, and the Grizzlies 127.35.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Jazz vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Ja Morant Double Double +240…

Thomas: “Before you knock it, think about this for a second. We have a total of 242 points, and Morant is projected to score 26. He’s been scorching hot these past few games, and it’s expected for him to have another monster night. If we at home on our couches know that don’t you think the Jazz also know that? I imagine Will Hardy will send help and try to make anyone, but Morant beat them. Given his great matchup, I was torn between Bane 30+ points or Morant DD. However, Morant has had 17 potential assists per game in the last three games. I expect him to flirt with the DD, and the price is nice.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +13. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 243.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday



The Grizzlies have won 3 in a row, while the Jazz have lost 13 of their last 16

The Under is 4-1 in the Grizzlies’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

The Jazz have covered in 18 of their 33 road games this season

The Grizzlies have won 5 of their last 6 home games against the Jazz



