Jazz vs. Lakers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Utah Jazz (12-39) and Los Angeles Lakers (31-19) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The All-NBA guard was on the sidelines along with LeBron James (ankle) Saturday but he saw a gem of a performance from Austin Reaves. The former Oklahoma Sooner was 14-26 from the field and poured in 45 against Indiana in a 124-117 win. Utah has lost two straight including a 130-110 defeat at the hands of the Clippers in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The Jazz are currently 7-21 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Lakers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Lakers live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Jazz vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Jazz (+589), Lakers (-885)

Spread: Lakers -12.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 115.59, and the Lakers 122.12.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Jazz vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Luka to start fast tonight in his Lakers’ debut: Luka Doncic Over 6.5 First Quarter Points (-122)

“Doncic is expected to make his Lakers debut at home against the woeful Utah Jazz, which is perfect for a quick start full of highlights. The most fun way to bet this game, in my opinion, is Doncic to score seven or more points in the first quarter. The last time he faced the Jazz, Doncic scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 37 points.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Utah Jazz on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Lakers on Monday

The Lakers have won 11 of their last 13 games, while the Jazz have lost 11 of 13 on the road

The Over is 21-13 in the Jazz’s matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

