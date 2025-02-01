Kings vs. Thunder Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 1

It’s Saturday, February 1, and the Sacramento Kings (24-23) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have covered the Spread in just one of their last five games as the favorite. OKC has lost two of their last three games. Meanwhile, Sacramento has been on the right side of the handicap in 11 of their last 16 visits to OKC. The Kings are currently 11-11 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Thunder today

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Kings vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Kings (+355), Thunder (-465)

Kings (+355), Thunder (-465) Spread: Thunder -9

Thunder -9 Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 116.01, and the Thunder 120.7.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Kings vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Thunder on Saturday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Pacific Division teams

8 of the Thunder’s last 10 home games have gone OVER the Total

The Thunder have failed to cover the spread in 5 of their last 6 games against teams with worse records

