Kings vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 2

It’s Wednesday, April 2, and the Sacramento Kings (36-39) and Washington Wizards (16-59) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Kings are currently 17-20 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Wizards have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Sacramento won the only meeting with Washington by 23 points this season.

Sacramento is 1-6 over the last seven games, including a two-point loss to Indiana on Monday. Washington has dropped the past three games and eight of the previous nine.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Wizards live today

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Kings vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Kings (-714), Wizards (+508)

Spread: Kings -12.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 120.98, and the Wizards 114.47.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Kings vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Kings to cover:

“The Kings are coming off a tough two-point loss to the Pacers in a game that Sacramento should have won. This is an ideal matchup for the Kings to roll the Wizards and get back in the winning column. It’s Kings or pass for me.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Wizards have lost 18 of their last 20 home games

The Under is 7-3 in the Kings’ last 10 road games

The Kings have failed to cover in 43 of their 75 games this season

The Kings have failed to cover in 43 of their 75 games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

