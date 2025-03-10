Knicks at Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, and trends for March 10

The Knicks (40-23) West Coast swing continues tonight in Sacramento against the Kings (33-30).

New York had the weekend off following their third straight loss Friday night. Kawhi and the Clippers were ten points better, knocking off the visitors from Manhattan, 105-95. Despite their recent woes, the Knicks remain firmly entrenched in third place in the Eastern Conference - 5.5 games behind the Celtics and 4 games ahead of the Bucks.

Sacramento sits in ninth place in the Western Conference - 2 games ahead of the quickly fading Mavericks and 1.5 games behind the aforementioned Clippers who knocked off the Kings Sunday in overtime, 111-110. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 61 in the loss.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains sidelined for the Knicks. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) has also been ruled out for this game.

Game details & how to watch Knicks at Kings live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Golden 1 Center

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: MSG, NBA TV

Game odds for Knicks at Kings

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: New York Knicks (-112), Sacramento Kings (-107)

Spread: Knicks -1

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 111.76, and the Kings 111.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Knicks at Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Kings game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the New York Knicks at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks at Kings on Monday

The Knicks have won 14 of their last 17 games as a road favorite

The Total has hit the OVER in 18 of the Knicks’ 31 road games this season

The Kings are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

The Over is 35-28 overall in Knicks’ games this season



