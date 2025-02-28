Knicks vs. Grizzlies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 28

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The New York Knicks (38-20) and Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 game.

The Knicks are currently 17-10 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Grizzlies have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Knicks vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Knicks (+126), Grizzlies (-150)

Spread: Grizzlies -3

Over/Under: 244 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 121.34, and the Grizzlies 122.9.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Knicks vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Ja Morant over 23.5 points (+100)…

Thomas: “I like Morant to go off big time today. The Knicks give up a ton of points to PGs, and Morant could be without his sidekick, Desmond Bane. If Bane is out, fire this into the sun!”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 244.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Grizzlies on Friday



The Grizzlies’ average losing margin from 8 losses as a favorite this season is 7.3 points

9 of the Knicks’ last 10 matchups with the Grizzlies have gone over the Total

The Grizzlies have covered in 35 of their 58 games this season

The Knicks have won 3 straight games against the Grizzlies



