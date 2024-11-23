Knicks vs Jazz Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz meet on NBA TNT for a Saturday slate featuring three nationally televised games.

New York has won four straight games over the Nets twice, Wizards and Suns to reach 9-6 on the season. The Knicks are in the second game of a five-game road trip that started in Phoenix and ends in Charlotte. The Knicks are 4-4 on the road this year and won the past two.

Utah is 3-12 on the season and losers of four straight games. The Jazz are back home after four straight road games at the Kings, Clippers, Lakers, and Spurs. Utah is 1-5 at home this season but welcomes back Walker Kessler to action to compliment Lauri Markkanen who has led Utah in scoring with 25 and 27 points over the last two games.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Knicks @ Jazz

● Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

● Time: 5:00 PM ET

● Site: Delta Center

● City: Salt Lake City, Utah

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Knicks @ Jazz

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Memphis Grizzlies (-220), Chicago Bulls (+180)

● Spread: Memphis -5.5 (-110)

● Total: 240.0

Probable starting lineups for New York and Utah

· New York Knicks (9-6)

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Utah Jazz (3-12)

PG Keyonte George

SG Collin Sexton

SF Lauri Markkanen

PF John Collins -- Kyle Filipowski is out

C Walker Kessler

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks @ Jazz

New York is 7-7-1 ATS this season and 9-6 to the Over.

Utah is 7-8 ATS this season and 8-7 to the Under.

New York is 7-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

Utah is 7-8 ATS as an underdog and 4-2 to the ATS as a home underdog.

Jalen Brunson has scored 24 or more points in four of the past five games and recorded 10-plus assists in three straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns has double-doubled in five straight games and scored 21-plus points in all five.

Lauri Markkanen has scored 25 or more points in three of the past four games.

Notable Player Props for Knicks @ Jazz

Highest Point Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 26.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 26.5 Points

Lauri Markkanen O/U 21.5 Points

OG Anunoby O/U 15.5 Points

Mikal Bridges O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Josh Hart O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Walker Kessler O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Lauri Markkanen O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 7.5 Assists

Josh Hart O/U 5.5 Assists

Keyonte George O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Knicks @ Jazz

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes OG Anunoby to go Over his 15.5 points prop against the Utah Jazz:

“In 11 games this month, Anunoby scored at least 15 points in eight out of those contests and 16-plus in seven games. The Knicks’ forward averages 19.4 points per game on the month and 36.6 minutes per game.

OG’s shooting 51/40/83 splits on the month and is in a good spot after only taking seven field goal attempts in his last outing. In the two times that he had less than 10 field goal attempts, OG bounced back with 21 and 14 points on 8-of-15 and 6-of-12 from the field in the following games.

Utah is a soft matchup for OG to exploit and with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as the two of the top most bet players on the slate, I like taking a shot on the third-leading scorer for New York.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Knicks and the Jazz:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking New York on the ML (-360)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in New York -8.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.5 points

