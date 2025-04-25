Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 25

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

It’s Friday, April 25, and the Los Angeles Lakers (50-32) and Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The series is tied 1-1 and is now headed to Minnesota.

The Lakers are currently 19-22 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Timberwolves have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Lakers (+126), Timberwolves (-150)

Spread: Timberwolves -3

Over/Under: 205 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 101.84, and the Timberwolves 103.4.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Lakers vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on LeBron James under 23.5 points...

Thomas: “Today is a good day to fade James. He’s gone under this number in both games. He’s struggled from deep and has deferred to Luca Doncic enough to consider him a worthy fade option”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 205.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Timberwolves have won 18 of 34 games following a defeat

6 of the Timberwolves’ last 8 home games in the postseason have gone over the total

The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

This series has been a dogfight so far, with both teams struggling to get going on offence. The under has cashed in both post-season matches, as well as in all four regular-season meetings. With the series lead on the line, it would be a surprise if the scoring gets out of hand.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)