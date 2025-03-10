Magic at Rockets Prediction: Odds, best bets, recent stats, and trends for March 10

Tonight is Game 2 of a five-game road trip for the Orlando Magic (30-35) as they take the court in Houston against the Rockets (39-25).

Orlando currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference while Houston is in fifth out West.

The Magic opened the trip with a two-point win in Milwaukee over Giannis and the Bucks, 111-109. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak. Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando with 29 points and six rebounds.

The Rockets won their second straight Saturday night, dominating New Orleans Saturday at home, 146-117. Late in the game, however, Amen Thompson sprained his ankle. He is expected to miss the next two weeks. Dillon Brooks had 27 for the Rockets.

Houston is 21-10 at home this season while Orlando is 12-19 on the road.I

Game details re: Magic at Rockets today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Magic vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Orlando Magic (+153), Houston Rockets (-183)

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 105.61, and the Rockets 107.95.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Magic vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Rockets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Rockets on Monday

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

Each of the Magic’s last 3 games at the Rockets have gone over the Total

