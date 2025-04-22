Magic vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 23

On Wednesday, April 23, the Orlando Magic (41-41) and Boston Celtics (61-21) are set to square off from TD Garden in Boston for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round.

Boston won Game 1, 103-86, behind Derrick White’s 30-point night — the third 30-point playoff game of his career. White went 7-of-12 from downtown for 21 of his 30 points, but he wasn’t the game’s leading scorer or the biggest headline.

That belonged to Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum. Banchero led the game with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting, while Tatum played through a wrist injury on his shooting hand that was visibly bothering him near the end of Game 1.

The Magic are currently 19-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Game odds for Magic vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Magic (+531), Celtics (-769)

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Over/Under: 200 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 99.01, and the Celtics 105.53.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Magic vs. Celtics game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Derrick White’s Under 14.5 Points prop in Game 2:

“Derrick White was outstanding in the Game 1 win over Orlando with 30 points on 7-of-12 from three-point range. That was White’s third 30-point playoff game and most likely, not his last. However, his scoring should obviously decline in Game 2 and the oddsmakers will heighten his prop because of the nig game, plus the uncertainty with Tatum’s wrist. That gives us value on the Under 14.5 points. White scored 25 and 8 points following his 30-point nights in previous playoffs, plus 12 and 9 points in the regular season this year.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 200.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Magic have a losing road record this season (19-23)

The average game score (215.2) in the Magic’s last 20 road games is over the current Total for this game (200.8)

The Celtics have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with worse records

The average game score (211.2) in the Magic’s last 20 games is over this game’s current Total (200.8)

