Magic vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 3

It’s Thursday, April 3, and the Orlando Magic (37-40) and Washington Wizards (17-59) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Magic are currently 17-21 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Wizards have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando has won all three meetings by at least 15 points versus Washington this season.

Washington is coming off a win against Sacramento last night to snap a three-game losing streak. Orlando is 5-2 over the last seven games and 2-2 in the previous four.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Wizards live today

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Magic (-971), Wizards (+633)

Spread: Magic -13.5

Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 114.62, and the Wizards 107.58.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Magic vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover:

“Since Washington is coming off an upset win over the Kings last night, this is a fade spot to me. It’s Orlando or pass, as the Magic needed a comeback versus the Spurs in their last game, but should not need that here.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Wizards on Thursday

The Wizards are 1-4 in their last 5 home games

16 of the Magic’s last 19 road trips to the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Wizards have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Magic have won 7 of their last 9 on the road, while the Wizards have lost 5 straight home games

