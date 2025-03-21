Magic vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 21

It’s Friday, March 21, and the Orlando Magic (32-38) and Washington Wizards (15-53) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Magic are currently 14-21 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Wizards have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando has won both meetings this season by 20 and 27 points. This is the third of four matchups.

Washington lost the past two games and four of the previous six, while Orlando is 3-3 in the previous six contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Wizards live today

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Magic (-309), Wizards (+247)

Spread: Magic -7.5

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 110.83, and the Wizards 106.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Magic vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover:

“In two meetings this year, Orlando did not play with its food one bit when it came to Washington. With two 20-plus point wins, the Magic should earn another double-digit victory against the Wizards if they don’t want to drop spots in the play-in tournament. Orlando currently sits as the No. 8 seed and Washington is ahead of Utah for the worst record in the NBA, something they’re likely to hold onto. It’s Magic or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Wizards on Friday

The Magic have won their last 3 matchups against divisional opponents

Each of the Magic’s last 8 games at the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Magic have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Magic have won 8 straight games against the Wizards

