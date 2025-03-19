Mavericks vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 19

It’s Wednesday, March 19, and the Dallas Mavericks (33-36) and Indiana Pacers (38-29) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Mavericks are currently 14-20 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Pacers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. The Pacers are 1-0 against the Mavericks this season with a 134-127 win in Dallas. This marks the final meeting between the two.

The Pacers are back at home after a three-game road trip where they went 2-1 capped off by a 132-130 OT win over the Timberwolves. Dallas has lost seven of the past eight games and currently on a three-game losing streak. The Mavericks lost the 76ers, 130-125 in the last time out.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Mavericks (+261), Pacers (-329)

Spread: Pacers -10.5

Over/Under: 234.5 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 115.82, and the Pacers 120.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“Dallas is currently in its worst stretch of the season and the year is lost after the Luka Doncic trade. That was evident in a loss to the 76ers where they were -6.5 to -8.5 favorites. The Mavericks are running low on players and the Pacers have played much better at home than on the road, so I would lean the Pacers to cover and get the sweep over the Mavs. This spread opened at -8.5 and moved to -10.5. I prefer staying at -10 or lower.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

Each of the Mavericks’ last 3 road games with the Pacers have stayed under the Total

The Pacers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

Betting the Mavericks on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 107% return on investment

