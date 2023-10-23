NBA 2023-24 Futures Best Bets: Chicago Bulls

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Chicago Bulls win total for the 2023-24 season.

Chicago Bulls O/U 37.5 Wins

Chicago’s starting lineup will feature Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic, alongside stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

On the bench, the Bulls are rolling out Alex Caruso, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Dalen Terry, Andre Drummond, and Ayo Dosunmu for an 11-deep rotation that is not impressive.

Last season, the Bulls finished last in the NBA for made three-pointers (10.4) and attempted (28.9) per game, plus 28th in offensive rebounds (8.5), and 26th in free-throw attempts (21.8).

The offense was woeful and the answer to those challenges was adding White to the starting lineup over Caruso, drafting Dalon Terry, and signing Jevon Carter. That’s it.

Matters will only get worse in Chicago as trade rumors of splitting up DeRozan and LaVine increase and Vucevic likely ends up on the trade block. Chicago is -200 to make the playoffs and has the same odds as Indiana (+3600) to win the Central Division, along with fifth-worst odds to win the Eastern Conference (+7000).

I grabbed the Bulls Under 37.5 wins at -110 odds and sprinkled Chicago to have the worst record in the league at +3000. I believe the Bulls’ floor is the ceiling for teams like the Spurs, Rockets, and Wizards.

While the Hornets, Blazers, and Pistons are pretty bad, Chicago will struggle to win 35-plus games, giving value on the fewest wins prop at $10 to win $300, for example. Chicago will be looking forward to a lottery pick and a complete rebuild within two seasons.

Pick: Chicago Bulls Under 37.5 Wins (2u), Fewest Regular Season wins (0.1u)

