Pelicans vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the New Orleans Pelicans (21-57) and Brooklyn Nets (25-53) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Pelicans are currently 7-32 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Nets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. The Nets won 107-105 in the only meeting this season.

Brooklyn is 2-8 in the last 10 games entering this contest, 2-2 over the past four contests, and 0-2 in the previous two. New Orleans has lost three straight and four of the last five.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Nets live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Pelicans (+110), Nets (-131)

Spread: Nets -2

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 106.52, and the Nets 107.57.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pelicans vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Pelicans and Nets:

“This is one of the toughest games to bet. How do you bet on either team when they are both tanking? I’d rather play the Under and call it a day between these two.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 214.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Nets have lost their last 3 games as favorite

The Over is 8-2 in the Pelicans’ last 10 road games

The Pelicans are 3-7 against the spread on their last 10 road trips

The Nets have lost 7 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)