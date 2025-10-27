Nuggets at Timberwolves predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 27

One of the NBA’s most intense rivalries is renewed Monday night on Peacock when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (1-1) roll into Minneapolis to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1).

After losing on Opening Night to the Warriors, the Nuggets rebounded with a 133-111 win Saturday over Phoenix. After getting smacked by the Lakers on Friday night, the Timberwolves got back in the win column yesterday against the visiting Pacers, 114-110.

Know that Edwards is dealing with a sore hamstring and as a result his status is questionable for the tilt. As for the Nuggets, they continue to try and incorporate new faces Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Cam Johnson into the rotation and complement Jokic who is off to his usual strong start.

Lets dive into the teams and the numbers.

Game Details and How to watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves live

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Nuggets at the Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-218), Minnesota Timberwolves (+180)

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Total: 229.5 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 114.13, and the Timberwolves114.91.

Expected Starting Lineups

Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Cameron Johnson

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Injuries for the Nuggets and the Timberwolves

Denver

None

Minnesota

Anthony Edwards (hamstring) - questionable

Rob Dillingham (nose) - out

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Nuggets at Timberwolves on Monday.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 17.5pts, 13.5rebs, and 12.5ast per game through two games this season

is averaging 17.5pts, 13.5rebs, and 12.5ast per game through two games this season Christian Braun is averaging just 1 3-pointer per game for Denver

is averaging just 1 3-pointer per game for Denver Aaron Gordon followed up his 50-point performance on Opening Night with 17 against Phoenix

followed up his 50-point performance on Opening Night with 17 against Phoenix Donte DiVincenzo is 7-18 (38.9%) from beyond the arc this season

is 7-18 (38.9%) from beyond the arc this season Rudy Gobert is averaging 10 rebounds and 1 block per game this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.5.

