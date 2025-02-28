Pacers vs. Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 28

It’s Friday, February 28, and the Indiana Pacers (33-24) and Miami Heat (27-30) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Pacers are currently 15-14 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana has won two out of three meetings against Miami this season, including the previous matchup in Miami (128-115).

The Heat are 2-2 since the All-Star break and split its last two games with the Hawks, while the Pacers are 4-1 in the last five games and 3-1 after the break. This is Indiana’s first road game since Feb. 12 as they have played at home in five of the past six games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Odds: Pacers (-164), Heat (+138)

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 114.09, and the Heat 112.26.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Tyrese Haliburton to go Under his points prop against Miami:

“Haliburton has struggled on the road compared to home on the year. At home, Haliburton averages 20.3 points and 9.4 assists compared to 16.3 points and 8.4 assists on the road. His field goal percentage drops from 49.3% to 42.4% and Haliburton’s three-point percentage dips to 33.2% on the road versus 42.4% at home. I lean Haliburton Under 18.5 points and will likely take that bet to the window. He is always a solid bet to the Under on the road and the Pacers haven’t played a road game in 16 days and that was in Washington (which barely counts).”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Heat on Friday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the last 7 matchups between the Heat and the Pacers have gone over the Total

The Heat have failed to cover the spread in 10 of their last 12 games against teams with better records

