Pacers vs. Timberwolves Predictions, odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 17

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Indiana Pacers (37-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (40-29) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Pacers are riddled with injuries and may have a few key starters out for this game. They are up against a Timberwolves team who have won eight straight games.

The Pacers are currently 16-19 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Timberwolves have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves live today



Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Target Center

Target Center City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Pacers (+235), Timberwolves (-288)

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 113.38, and the Timberwolves 117.28.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Pacers vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Timberwolves -7.5…

Thomas: “Taking a chance on the Pacers sitting their questionable starters. The Timberwolves could likely cover this number with both teams at full strength, but I like the possible advantage given the circumstances.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Timberwolves game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Timberwolves on Monday



The Timberwolves have won 13 of their last 20 games

7 of the Timberwolves’ last 9 home matchups against the Pacers have stayed under the Total

The Pacers have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 road trips to teams with winning records

