Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

Still without recent addition Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks (30-26) are all set to host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-42) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Despite Davis’ absence, the Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak and are currently eighth in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans are currently 4-23 on the road with a point differential of -9. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA and are in dead last in the West.

Changes will need to be made in the offseason, but for now, this is not a competitive team.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks live today



Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center City: Dallas, TX

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Pelicans (+171), Mavericks (-205)

Spread: Mavericks -5.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 116.49, and the Mavericks 119.35.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pelicans vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Zion Williamson Over 24.5 Points (-105)…

“Anthony Davis, Derrick Lively, and Daniel Gafford are out today. Leaving the Mavericks very thin at the center position. You’d have to imagine this matchup is Zion Williamson’s for the taking. He’s averaging 24.4 points per game and should be well-rested after the All-Star Break. I like him to have a monster game today against the Mavericks.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Mavericks on Friday



The Mavericks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Mavericks and the Pelicans have gone over the Total

The Mavericks have covered the Spread in their last 5 games at home

The Mavericks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home



