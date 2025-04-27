Pistons vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 29

On Tuesday, April 29, the Detroit Pistons (44-38) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Knicks squeaked by the Pistons again, this time in Game 4, 94-93. Jalen Brunson (32) and Karl-Anthony Towns (27) had huge fourth quarters to end up combing for 59 points. Brunson added 11 assists, while Cade Cunningham posted 25 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds for a near triple-double.

The Pistons are currently 22-19 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Knicks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT / Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pistons vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Pistons (+184), Knicks (-223)

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 105.53, and the Knicks 108.4.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pistons vs. Knicks game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks ML and Under in Game 5:

“Jalen Brunson showed the world why he is the Clutch Player of the Year and Karl-Anthony Towns was terrific as well for New York in Game 4 to give the Knicks their first back-to-back road playoff wins since 2019. With a chance to close the series out at home, I believe they do that and we see another low-scoring affair. Detroit ended up shooting 24.1% from three, but couldn’t hit the side of a barn from deep in the first half. I don’t know how much better it’ll be in New York, so I like the Under 213.5 and the Knicks ML.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 213.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 13 of their last 20 home games

The Over is 4-1 in the Pistons’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Pistons have gone 25-18 on the road against the spread this season

The Pistons have lost 7 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)