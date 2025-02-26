Raptors vs. Pacers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Toronto Raptors (18-40) and Indiana Pacers (32-24) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Raptors are currently 5-21 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Toronto is 1-2 since the All-Star break and coming off a loss last night to the Celtics (111-101). The Raptors are 2-0 against the Pacers this season with wins by 11 points in each outing. Indiana is 2-1 after the break but coming off a loss to Denver (125-116) on Monday. This is the final leg of a four-game home stand for the Pacers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Pacers live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Game odds for Raptors vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Raptors (+338), Pacers (-435)

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 118.42, and the Pacers 123.36.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Raptors vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Raptors +10 at the Pacers:

“Toronto is 2-0 against Indiana this season with double-digit wins in both outings, yet the spread is -10 for Indiana. The Pacers were -2 and -3 point favorites in those games and lost outright. Oddsmakers raised this line to -10, which indicates they expect a blowout since Toronto is on the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Raptors are 6-4 ATS and 2-8 on the ML with no rest this season and this smells like a trap line either direction. I lean the +10 with the Raptors.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Pacers have won their last 3 games against teams with worse records

The Over is 16-10 in the Pacers’ home games this season

The Raptors have gone 15-11 on the road against the spread this season

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

