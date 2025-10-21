Rockets at Thunder predictions: odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 21

Its Banner Night in OKC as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Thunder receive their championship rings and raise a banner to the rafters at Paycom Center prior to their game against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

This matchup on NBC and Peacock pits one of the league’s al-time great scorers in Durant against his former team, which is led by SGA, the reigning league MVP. While the Thunder are without Jalen Williams (wrist), their elite defense and well-tuned offense will be put to the test against a formidable new-look and long Rockets’ squad that features an imposing frontcourt of Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., and Steven Adams. Throw in Amen Thompson and you can expect a defensive battle and a physical game in what promises to be an emotional and high stakes start to the new NBA season.

Lets dive into the matchup and see where the numbers lead us.

Game Details and How to watch the Rockets vs. Thunder live

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for the Rockets at the Thunder

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Houston Rockets (+240), Oklahoma City Thunder (-298)

Houston Rockets (+240), Oklahoma City Thunder (-298) Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Total: 226.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 111.93, and the Thunder115.84.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder

Rockets

G Kevin Durant (2024-25: 62GP, 36.5min/gm, 26.6ppg, 6rebs/gm, 4.2 assists/gm)

G Amen Thompson (2024-25: 69GP, 32.2min/gm, 14.1ppg, 8.2rebs/gm, 3.8 assists/gm)

F Jabari Smith Jr. (2024-25: 57GP, 30.1min/gm, 12.2ppg, 7rebs/gm)

F Alperin Sengun (2024-25: 76GP, 31.5min/gm, 19.1ppg, 10.3 reb/gm, 4.9 assists/gm)

C Steven Adams (2024-25: 58GP, 13.7 mins/gm, 3.9ppg, 5.6 reb/gm)

Thunder

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2024-25: 76GP, 34.2mins/gm, 32.7ppg, 6.4 assists/gm, 5.0 rebounds/gm)

G Luguentz Dort (2024-25: 71GP, 10.1ppg, 4.1 rebs/gm, 1.6 assists/gm)

F Alex Caruso (2024-25: 54GP, 7.1pts/gm, 2.9 rebs/gm, 2.9 rebounds /gm, 2.8 assists/gm)

F Chet Holmgren (2024-25: 32GP, 15ppg, 8.0 rebs/gm, 2.2 blocks/gm)

C Isaiah Hartenstein (2024-25: 57GP, 11.2ppg, 10.7 reb/gm, 3.8 assists/gm)

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Rockets at Thunder on Tuesday

The Thunder’s lowest-scoring game in the franchise’s history came in 2014 when they were held to a total of just 65 points by the Rockets

The Thunder’s highest-scoring game in the franchise’s history also was against the Rockets when they poured in 153 points in a 153-121 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the NBA MVP honor since Nikola Jokic in 2021-22.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Houston Rockets +7.5

Rockets electing for an all-big starting lineup which looked excellent in limited minutes in the preseason, should test the amazing Thunder defense and present serious issues for the offense, particularly if Jalen Williams is unavailable. Fair should be +4.5 in that case.

