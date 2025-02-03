Rockets vs. Knicks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 3

Two of the best teams in the NBA square off tonight at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. It’s Monday, February 3, and the Houston Rockets (32-16) and the New York Knicks (32-17) take the court tonight in New York.

The Rockets lost yesterday in Brooklyn to the Nets, 110-98. Jalen Green led all scorers with 29 points. LeBron (33 points) and the Lakers waxed the Knicks Saturday in NYC, 128-112. Josh Hart led the Knicks with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Rockets are currently 17-8 on the road with a point differential of +5, while the Knicks are 17-9 at home on the season / 6-4 in their last ten games at MSG.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: MSG

Game odds for Rockets vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Rockets (+171), Knicks (-207)

Rockets (+171), Knicks (-207) Spread: Knicks -5

Knicks -5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 110.08, and the Knicks 112.69.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Rockets vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Knicks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Knicks on Monday

The Knicks have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Knicks and the Rockets have stayed UNDER the Total

The Rockets have covered the spread in their last 3 road games against teams with winning records

The Knicks have won 5 straight home games against the Rockets

