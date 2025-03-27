Spurs vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

It’s Thursday, March 27, and the San Antonio Spurs (31-40) and Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Spurs are currently 11-23 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings over the next seven days between the two teams. They have not met yet this season.

Cleveland has won two straight games after dropping four in a row against playoff teams. San Antonio is 3-1 over the last four games, but coming off a 26-point loss to Detroit.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Spurs (+612), Cavaliers (-917)

Spread: Cavaliers -13.5

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 118.05, and the Cavaliers 125.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Spurs vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavaliers to cover:

“While San Antonio is 3-1 over the last four games, the wins came against the 76ers, Knicks, and Raptors, who are all playing some of their worst stretches of basketball right now whether it’s because of tanking or injuries. Cleveland may have lost four straight but followed that up with wins of 29 and 11 points. It’s Cleveland or pass for me in their first home game after a five-game road trip.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 238.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

The Cavaliers have a winning record (20-6) in matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Cavaliers’ last 3 home games have stayed under the Total

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference teams

