Spurs vs. Celtics Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the San Antonio Spurs (23-28) and Boston Celtics (38-16) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Spurs won in Washington Monday night, 131-121, to snap a modest two-game losing streak. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Celtics took out the Heat in Miami Monday night, 103-85, for their second straight win. Jayson Tatum scored 33 in the win and the Boston defense held Miami to just 15 points in the 4th quarter.

Know that the Celtics could be missing stars Jrue Holiday and Jalen Brown tonight.

The Spurs are currently 9-15 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Spurs vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Spurs (+266), Celtics (-333)

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 114.84, and the Celtics 119.27.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is dipping into the player prop market: Derrick White o3.5 3s +100

“White missed the number on a Big 3 volume night. He is in line for another high usage day with Brown likely sidelined with a knee injury.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Celtics have won four of their last five home games against teams with losing records

Six of the Celtics’ last eight matchups with the Spurs have stayed under the Total

The Spurs are 3-7 against the spread on their last 10 road trips

