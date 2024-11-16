Spurs vs Mavericks Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs meet up for a rematch of the season-opener in which Dallas won.

San Antonio is 6-7 this season and lately, riding the back of Victor Wembanyama. In the last four games, Wemby has scored 24, 34, 50, and 28 points leading the Spurs to a 2-2 record in the span. This is the third game in four days for San Antonio and the fourth game in six days.

Dallas is 5-7 and dealing with a few injuries. Kyrie Irving missed the previous game, but Dereck Lively returned to the lineup.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Mavericks @ Spurs

● Date: Saturday, November 15, 2024

● Time: 8:30 PM ET

● Site: Delta Center

● City: San Antonio, TX

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Mavericks @ Spurs

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon:

● Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+400), Dallas Mavericks (-520)

● Spread: Dallas -10.5

● Total: 229.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Utah and Dallas

· Dallas Mavericks (5-7)

PG Luka Doncic (day-to-day)

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF Naji Marshall (day-to-day) -- PJ Washington is out

C Derek Lively

· San Antonio Spurs (6-7)

PG Chris Paul

SG Devin Vassell

SF Julian Champagnie

PF Harrison Barnes

C Victor Wembanyama

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks @ Spurs

Dallas is 4-7-1 ATS, ranking 5th-worst.

San Antonio is 6-7 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 7-6 to the Over this year.

Dallas is 7-5 to the Under this year.

Victor Wembanyama has scored at least 24 points in four straight games.

Luka Doncic scored 30 or more points in three of the last four games.

Klay Thompson scored 17 and 19 points in the last two games.

Notable Player Props for Mavericks @ Spurs

Highest Point Props

Luka Doncic O/U 29.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama O/U 24.5 Points

Kyrie Irving O/U 22.5 Points

Klay Thompson O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Victor Wembanyama O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Julian Champganie O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Assists

Chris Paul O/U 8.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Mavericks @ Spurs

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Victor Wembanyama to go Under his 24.5 points prop:

“The Spurs are playing its third game in four days and the fourth game in six days, so Wemby has to be gassed. Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 50 points against the Wizards and followed up with 28 against the Lakers last night.

While Dallas isn’t known for its defense, fatigue should factor into a tougher shooting night for Wemby and the rotating defense of centers Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford give Wemby no time to relax. I like Wemby Under 24.5 Points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Mavericks and the Spurs:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Dallas on the ML (-520)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Dallas -10.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 229.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)