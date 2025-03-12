Suns vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 12

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Phoenix Suns (30-35) and Houston Rockets (40-25) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Suns are currently 12-22 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Rockets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

The Rockets are on a three-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last four games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Rockets live today



Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Suns vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Suns (+146), Rockets (-174)

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 113.09, and the Rockets 115.43.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Suns vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas is betting on the Rockets -4.5…

Thomas: “The Suns are dreadful on the road. They are 12-22 away from Phoenix. This strong defensive team should be able to stifle the poor offensive attack of the Suns.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Rockets on Wednesday



The Rockets are on a 3-game win streak

The Total went under in 19 of the Rockets’ 32 home games this season

The Suns have covered the spread in their last 3 games against teams with winning records

The Suns are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog



