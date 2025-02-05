Suns vs. Thunder Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Phoenix Suns (25-24) and Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Are the Suns trading for Jimmy Butler or are they trading away Kevin Durant? Both? Neither? Regardless, the task for Phoenix tonight is a difficult one as they take the court against the top team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant (ankle) is not slated to dress for Phoenix. The Suns are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses in Portland to the Trail Blazers. OKC has won two straight and three of their last four. The Thunder blasted the Bucks, 125-96, at home Monday night.

The Suns are currently 10-15 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Thunder live today

Game odds for Suns vs. Thunder

Odds: Suns (+552), Thunder (-806)

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 112.04, and the Thunder 118.56.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Suns vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Thunder to roll: OKC Thunder -12.5

“The Thunder likely throttle the Suns who are veritably lost on offense right now and may be actively de-constructing their roster at the deadline.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Suns have lost 9 of their last 10 road games against teams with winning records

The Under is 16-13 in the Suns’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Thunder have covered in 18 of their 25 home games this season

