Thunder vs. Nets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11) and Brooklyn Nets (21-36) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Thunder are currently 20-7 on the road with a point differential of 13, while the Nets have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Oklahoma City is 9-2 in the last 11 games and 1-0 against Brooklyn with a 26 point win on Jan. 19 (127-101). The Nets are 1-2 since the All-Star break but 7-3 over the last 10 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Nets live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Thunder (-1639), Nets (+920)

Spread: Thunder -17

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 116.01, and the Nets 107.17.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Nets Team Total Under 99.5 against the Thunder:

“In the Nets last 10 losses, they scored 102 or fewer points and barely cracked 100 points in the first meeting of the season (OKC won 127-101). The Thunder have a top-three defense in the NBA and after blowing an insane lead against Minnesota to lose outright, I expect a full 48-minute effort and blowout against Brooklyn. I like the Nets Team Total Under 99.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +17.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 216.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Nets have won 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Thunder’s last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Thunder have covered in 15 of their 27 road games this season

The Thunder have won 8 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

