Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25) and Houston Rockets (34-21) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Houston Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference but are currently on a skid. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games and are falling down the standings fast.

Today might be a welcomed sight for the Rockets, with much of the starting lineup for the Timberwolves currently questionable to play. Should the Timberwolves be forced to play a thin roster tonight, this could be the exact recipe the Rockets need to start strong post-All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets live today



Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+142), Rockets (-169)

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 107.07, and the Rockets 109.41.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Timberwolves vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning Timberwolves +3.5:

“This game is all about the availability of the Timberwolves starters. If you think the Timberwolves starters will be out tonight, bet the Rockets now. You will not get a better price. If you think they are starting, bet on the Timberwolves. You will have a chance to play both sides of the line and have a no-lose situation.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at -4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at -4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Rockets on Friday



The Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games on the road

The Timberwolves’ last 3 road games at the Rockets have gone over the Total

The Timberwolves have gone 15-12 on the road against the spread this season

The Timberwolves have won their last 3 matchups against Western Conference teams



