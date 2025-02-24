Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-33) and Utah Jazz (14-42) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

With the Trail Blazers in 13th in the Western Conference and the Jazz in 14th place, this game is more important for a potential chance at the first-overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Trail Blazers have a 10.5-game lead over the Jazz. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but have lost four of their last five games.

This game is a major lineup check, especially for the Jazz. The Jazz could be without Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are out for tonight’s contest.

The Trail Blazers are currently 8-19 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Jazz have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Trail Blazers (-136), Jazz (+115)

Spread: Trail Blazers -2.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 116.22, and the Jazz 114.92.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Trail Blazers vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward Anfernee Simons Over 21.5 Points…

Thomas: “Simons has a great matchup today playing against a terrible Jazz defense. The Jazz allow the second most points to point guards this season. With a total of 232.5, it’s a great shot to get a big night from Simons.”



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Jazz on Monday



The Trail Blazers have lost 6 of their last 8 matchups against divisional opponents

The Trail Blazers’ last 4 games versus the Jazz have gone over the Total

The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Trail Blazers have lost their last 4 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)