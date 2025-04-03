Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 3

It’s Thursday, April 3, and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-43) and Toronto Raptors (28-48) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Trail Blazers are currently 13-25 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. The Blazers won 105-102 on March 16 in Portland versus Toronto. This is the final meeting of the season.

Toronto was on a four-game winning streak before their 19-point loss to Chicago whereas Portland was on a four-game losing streak before their four-point win over Atlanta.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors live today

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (-123), Raptors (+103)

Spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 112.91, and the Raptors 112.13.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Trail Blazers vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Blazers to cover and win:

“Portland and Toronto are both on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament, but I think the Blazers at least have a real chance. The Raptors would need to win out with some help to make the play-in whereas Portland is 2.0 games back of the final spot. This is a winnable game for the Blazers and a good spot to grab two straight wins. It’s Portland or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Raptors on Thursday

The Trail Blazers have won 9 of their last 10 games as favorite

The Over is 12-8 in the Raptors’ last 10 home games and the Trail Blazers’ last 10 on the road combined

The Raptors have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Raptors have covered in 8 of their 9 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams this season

