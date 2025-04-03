Warriors vs. Lakers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 3

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Golden State Warriors (44-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Warriors continue to play good basketball with the combination of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Curry was playing out of his mind in their win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. He finished with 52 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Warriors are currently 21-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Lakers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Lakers live today



Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Warriors (+105), Lakers (-125)

Spread: Lakers -1.5

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 114.63, and the Lakers 115.42.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Lakers -1.5…

Thomas: “While both teams are rolling right now, I think there is a bit of value with the Lakers tonight. Despite the Warriors beating the Grizzlies, I wasn’t left impressed with that game. Had it not been for Curry, that team would’ve likely lost by double digits.

The Lakers, with the addition of Luka Doncic, have been a team that has maximized the potential of the other role players. Doncic is such a great facilitator. He makes the other players around him.

With the Lakers being 29-9 at home, and the best home record in the Western Conference, it’s hard to imagine they lose this game tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 230.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Lakers on Thursday



The Lakers have won their last 6 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division opposition

Each of the Warriors’ last 4 games at the Lakers have gone over the Total

The Lakers have covered in their last 6 matchups against divisional opponents

The Lakers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)