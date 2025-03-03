Wizards vs. Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 3

It’s Monday, March 3, and the Washington Wizards (11-48) and Miami Heat (28-31) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Wizards are currently 5-22 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the second of four meetings this season. Washington won the first 118-98 on Nov. 2 in Mexico City.

Washington is coming off a win and season sweep of the Hornets and 2-1 in the last three games. Miami is 3-3 since the All-Star break and had a two-game winning streak snapped with an OT loss to the Knicks (116-112).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Heat live today

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Wizards vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Wizards (+372), Heat (-490)

Spread: Heat -8.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 106.89, and the Heat 112.36.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Wizards vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Heat -8.5 against the Wizards:

“Washington won the first 118-98 on Nov. 2 in Mexico City and despite being 2-1 in the last three games, this is a Miami or pass spot. This is the final game of a four-game home stand for Miami and Washington has only put together a winning streak twice this season. Following a win, the Wizards have lost by at least eight points in five out of 10 games with three outright wins.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Heat on Monday

The Heat’s average losing margin from 13 losses as a favorite this season is 9.8 points

The Wizards’ last 3 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams have gone under the Total

The Wizards have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Heat have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Wizards

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

