Wizards vs. Magic Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 23

On Sunday, February 23, the Washington Wizards (9-46) and Orlando Magic (28-30) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Wizards are currently 4-21 on the road with a point differential of -13, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Both teams are coming off losses in the previous game. Orlando lost at the buzzer on a missed shot against the Grizzlies, while the Wizards fell short themselves versus the Bucks. Orlando won the only meeting of the season against Washington 121-94.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Magic live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Wizards (+526), Magic (-752)

Spread: Magic -12

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 108.04, and the Magic 114.3.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Wizards vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Wizards Team Total Under when they visit the Magic in Orlando:

“In the only meeting this season, Washington managed 94 points against Orlando and I don’t expect a whole lot to change this time around.

The Wizards put up 101 points on the Bucks in a loss after the All-Star break and I could see a similar total here. The addition of Khris Middleton will wear off post-Milwaukee and the tank-a-thon in Washington will continue.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Magic on Sunday

The Magic are on a 4-game win streak at home to the Wizards

8 of the Magic’s last 10 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

The Wizards are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

