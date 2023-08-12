2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he thinks DJ Moore is about to have his best season yet with Justin Fields under center.

DJ Moore O/U 800.5 Receiving Yards

DJ Moore’s first play in the preseason as a Chicago Bear resulted in a 62-yard touchdown that sparked the excitement for the offense in 2023.

Justin Fields was quoted as saying he’s going over 4,000 passing yards, and if that happens, we should expect Moore to crush his 800.5 receiving yards total.

Chicago’s passing game was well below average in 2022, ranking last in yards (2,598), attempts (377), and the fourth-most sacks taken (58). However, the Panthers’ passing attack wasn’t much better than the Bears and Moore thrived.

In five seasons with the Panthers, Moore has gone for 888 receiving yards or more in four of those five years, plus 1,157 or more yards over three seasons in Carolina.

The only season Moore did not go Over 800 yards was his rookie season (788), so after four-straight Overs, the books are giving us a first-year discount.

Fields improved as a passer down the stretch of the season, mainly being more efficient with a 60% completion percentage or higher in eight of the last nine games as opposed to four games at 52% or worse in the first six starts.

I believe the Bears’ offense will take a step forward in 2023 with the additions of Moore, WR Chase Claypool, RG Nate Davis, and RT Darnell Wright.

There have also been obvious improvements from TE Cole Kmet, RB Khalil Herbert, and WR Darnell Mooney over the past two seasons, so this offense should be the best it’s been in recent memory.

With Moore clearly taking over as the WR 1 and ranking top five in the NFL last season in deep targets (4th), snap share (2nd), and air yards share (1st), plus top 25 in targets (21st), target share (12th) and air yards (12th), I like the Over 800.5 receiving yards for Moore. I would play this to 900.5.

Pick: DJ Moore Over 800.5 Receiving Yards (1u)

