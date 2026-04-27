2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith off the board early as QBs dominate Round 1

While a familiar refrain of the 2026 NFL Draft is the relative lack of talent and depth available, the 2027 NFL Draft features a host of potential first-round quarterbacks and wideouts led by Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith. The draft is expected to also be juiced with high-end talent on the defensive side of the ball. Edges Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons, in addition to CB Leonard Moore are all considered elite options that would have topped the 2026 group if they had been in the pool. I used the PFSN mock draft simulator to estimate the draft pick order, which will certainly change.

You may recall the Packers traded their first-round pick to the Cowboys as part of the Micah Parsons and the Colts gave their first-rounders to the Jets in exchange for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Lets dive into the names you can expect to hear called on Day 1 of the 2027 NFL Draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Inconsistencies aside, with a prototypical frame, athleticism far beyond the capabilities of his uncles Peyton and Eli and a storybook NFL pedigree, I would be shocked if a QB-needy team passed on the tools of Arch. He’s currently the favorite at +225 to be the 1st overall selection on Draft Kings.

2. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The most projectable WR prospect since Julio Jones will command a premium come draft day and could potentially go No. 1 overall if the right WR needy team gets the pick. Smith is a tantalizing +1600 on Draft Kings to be the No. 1 selection in 2027. You will not get a line that attractive on him ever again.

3. New York Jets: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

4. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

6. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

7. Tennessee Titans: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, S. Carolina

I’ve been enamored with Stewart since he took over the SEC as a true freshman in 2024. He possesses all the traits of a dominant professional edge defender and would give Tennessee a bonafide playmaker on the edge to complement the heavy investment into their offense the last two years.

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

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10. New York Giants: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

11. Washington Commanders: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

I’m banking on Coleman-Williams to rekindle the glory of his breakout freshman season where he seemingly levitated to make gravity defying plays. While the drops mounted last year, he was still getting open and has field tilting talent. It’s also important to remember that he re-classified and was a 17-year-old freshman, so there is plenty of time for correction.

12. New York Jets: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

13. Minnesota Vikings: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

It’s easy to forget that last spring North Texas beat writers had Miami transfer QB Reese Poffenbarger ahead of Mestemaker on the Mean Green depth chart, though HC Eric Morris refrained from naming an outright starter until fall camp. Throughout the process I was an outspoken advocate for Mestemaker, who has a more air raid-compatible profile than Poffenbarger. The QB-battle allowed him to fly under the radar in Campus 2 Canton entry drafts, as I selected him in the final round in two of my C2C leagues. Whereas the other QBs ahead of him are all former five-star mega-prospects, Mestemaker is a self-made former walk-on in the mold of former Texas Tech/Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ahmad Moten, DT, Miami (FL)

16. New York Jets: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

19. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

20. Denver Broncos: Anthonie Knapp, OT, Notre Dame

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21. Houston Texans: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

The 2027 RB class has a few candidates to be the top dog, but I’m throwing my support behind the well-fortified workhorse Hardy. He consistently drags would-be tacklers for 3-5 extra yards and is well balanced through traffic allowing him to blast through arm tackles. Hardy and current RB David Montgomery would make a formidable duo to wear down opposing defenses and keep the pass rush off beleaguered QB CJ Stroud.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Koi Perich, S, Oregon

23. Detroit Lions: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

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25. New England Patriots: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Johnson overtook 2026 first round TE Kenyon Sadiq as the Ducks preferred seam-stretching explosive playmaker, while Sadiq spent the second half of the season being used as a short-yardage outlet and manufactured touch option. For perspective, just 1 of Sadiq’s last 26 targets were caught 7 or more yards downfield, while Johnson caught multiple long touchdowns in the postseason as QB Dante Moore’s primary weapon. He could be scary productive in a Drake Maye-led offense.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

27. Dallas Cowboys: Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

29. Baltimore Ravens: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

30. Seattle Seahawks: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

31. Buffalo Bills: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Buffalo had a couple of opportunities to take high impact wideouts in the first and second rounds, before trading down to acquire extra assets. While they did secure a solid value in NCAA receiving leader WR Skyler Bell in the third, but Indiana boundary monster Charlie Becker would be a perfect outside threat for QB Josh Allen to exploit in 1-on-1 situations. Time and time again, Becker out-alpha’d smaller corners in must-have situations that tilted games in Indiana’s favor. His size, body-control, ball tracking and ability to win at the catch point could make Becker dangerous at the NFL level.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson

Good luck to your favorite NFL teams and their rookies heading into offseason camps. Enjoy the Spring. We’ll be back in late July with a look at the upcoming NFL season.